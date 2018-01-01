Emily Ratajkowski feared sharing Amy Schumer's pregnancy news during arrest

Emily Ratajkowski worried about giving away Amy Schumer's pregnancy news when they were arrested last month (Oct18).

The Welcome Home actress was arrested alongside the comedy star on 4 October while protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

While Emily and Amy, who announced she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in late October, knew there was a good chance that they would be detained, Emily didn't realise how tricky it would be to keep her pal's baby secret under wraps.

"We really didn't prepare, it was like 90 degrees in (Washington) D.C., a super-hot day. And Amy is pregnant, which is amazing, but no one knew at that point," she recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (31Oct18).

"We were detained for four hours, sitting outside on the ground and she keeps going to the bathroom and everyone's kind of looking at her... the guys, the police, the Capital Police - were like, 'Why does this lady need to keep going to the bathroom?' And I was like, 'It's not a UTI (urinary tract infection).' It was funny because they were like, 'Amy, gets special treatment,' and (I'm silently thinking), 'She's pregnant!'"

During the chat, Emily shared that it was her I Feel Pretty co-star who was one of the ringleaders of the protest.

"I had just landed from Europe and... I got this text message (that) was like, 'Hey, want to get arrested with me this week?'" the 27-year-old remembered. "I knew, obviously, what she was referring to because (Amy) had been updating us on the Kavanaugh hearings."

For the Halloween episode of the late-night talk show, Emily dressed up as Raquel Welch from 1966 fantasy movie One Million Years B.C., a choice that was inspired by that fact that actress Raquel also grew up in San Diego, California.

"She's always been an icon of mine, so I'm happy," she smiled.