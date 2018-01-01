Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan reunite for Halloween

Estranged couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan reunited in Los Angeles on Wednesday (31Oct18) to take their daughter trick-or-treating.

The Step Up co-stars separated in April (18) after eight years of marriage, and last week (26Oct18), Jenna kickstarted the divorce process by filing court papers to make their split official.

At the time of their break-up announcement, the actors insisted they would remain close and work together to raise their five-year-old daughter Everly, and they proved they were still friends on Halloween as they dressed up to have a little holiday fun with their only child.

Channing documented the outing on his Instagram Story timeline, revealing that he had dressed up as the Genie from Disney's animated classic Aladdin, while Jenna opted for glam as Cleopatra, and their kid chose to mark the occasion as Teen Titans superhero Starfire.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle star even posted a snap of himself and Jenna smiling for the camera.

The public reunion took place days after Jenna went public with her new man, Broadway actor Steve Kazee, at a Halloween party in Los Angeles last weekend (27Oct18), while Channing has been linked to British singer Jessie J.

They weren't the only former spouses to get together for a family Halloween outing - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris also put on a united front for their son Jack, who rocked a ninja costume, reports TMZ.

The exes, who parted ways last summer (17) and recently settled their divorce, were even joined by their current partners - Anna dressed up as Snow White and brought cinematographer Michael Bennett as her date, while Chris invited Katherine Schwarzenegger to tag along as they both posed as Vikings for the night.