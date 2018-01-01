Kim Kardashian apologises for using R-word at Halloween party

Kim Kardashian has apologised for using a derogatory term for individuals with disabilities in a Halloween party post.

The reality TV star used the offensive slur as she poked fun at people who weren't able to guess she had dressed up as Pamela Anderson for the party.

Her reaction was caught on camera and the footage was posted online, leading to backlash from followers who whipped Kim for using the R-word.

The response forced the reality TV star to offer up an apology on Thursday (01Nov18): "I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community," Kardashian wrote on social media.

"I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry."

Kim paired her Pam Anderson costume with longtime pal Jonathan Cheban's Tommy Lee to attend sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash as the former rock star couple.

In the video Kim posted and then deleted on Instagram, she used the R-word to describe guests who didn't know who she was.

One social media user immediately took aim at Kardashian, calling her use of the R-word "disgusting".

"I really liked her," the follower added. "Watched, followed, bought s**t, spent like 3 grand on her game. My brother is an ANGEL sent from Heaven and if you use it generally, you use it ALL THE TIME. Done."

Another user added: "It's 2018, we don't say the r word anymore."