Amber Heard searching for healthy romance after years of dating disasters

Amber Heard has terrible taste in partners - and she's the first to admit it.



The bisexual actress, who dated photographer Tasya Van Ree for five years and spent a year as Johnny Depp's wife, has opened up about her past relationships in a new Marie Claire interview, and she accepts she needs to start making better dating choices.



"It was a running joke among my small group of friends," Amber says of her past dating disasters. "They call me Calamity.



"With her (Tasya), they'd say, 'That was weird, but it's not going to get weirder. And then... There's something to be said about who one is drawn to. I'm not necessarily drawn to... healthy."



But Heard hasn't given up on love following the break up of her romance with Tesla visionary Elon Musk earlier this year (18).



"I have hope," the 32 year old says. "I hope to find an honest attraction to someone who is healthy. I very much want that."



Asked if she has made better choices with women than men, Amber tells the British fashion bible, "Hell yeah..."



The actress also opens up to the publication about her 'coming out' as a bisexual, revealing it wasn't easy: "People talk about coming out and feeling a sense of relief," she explains. "I listen to them with a bit of jealousy because my experience was the opposite. It was devastatingly hard and I suffered greatly for it. When people talk about coming out, I wasn't ever in.



"If a man had come into my life at that point, with whom I could have escaped the highly politicised and misinformed narrative, I'd have loved that. But it needed to be authentic."



And she reveals it was suggested she should fake a romance with another private actor: "I was also asked if I wanted to have a date with another actor who also 'valued their private life'."

