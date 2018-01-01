Kate Hudson becomes United Nations Goodwill Ambassador

New mum Kate Hudson is stepping up her philanthropy work as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme.

The Almost Famous star welcomed her third child, daughter Rani Rose, at the start of October (18), and now she is using her platform to help U.N. officials eradicate extreme hunger issues around the globe.

"As a mother, I understand the vital importance proper food and nutrition play in the life of a child," Kate shares in a statement.

"The work of the World Food Programme (WFP) is so much more than just feeding people, it's about strengthening families, rebuilding communities, and ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to the food they need to not only survive, but thrive."

"After seeing their work first-hand, I'm sure that if we can get more people involved in this movement we really can move closer to a world with Zero Hunger," she adds.

The actress' appointment as a Goodwill Ambassador comes a year after she travelled to Cambodia with WFP employees to promote the Michael Kors' Watch Hunger Stop campaign, which she has supported since 2015.

At the time, she posted a snap of herself visiting poverty-stricken locals on Instagram and thanked them for welcoming her into their community.

"This experience was filled with love," she captioned the image. "Thank you to all the families and people of Cambodia who invited us into their homes and schools, shared their stories, helped us have a deeper understanding of their struggle and need of basic fundamentals and connected with us, not always with words but with the touch of a hand, a hug, a smile.

"Bringing awareness about the enormity of families and children across the world in need of the very fundamental necessity of food of is something I am very passionate about."

Fashion designer and philanthropist Kors will help to celebrate Kate's new role by hosting a special ceremony in Los Angeles on 7 November (18).

Kate follows in the footsteps of fellow actors Sir Sean Connery and Rachel Weisz, who have also worked on behalf of the WFP in the past.