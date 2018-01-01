Barbra Streisand used anti-Trump album as therapy

Barbra Streisand found it cathartic to channel her anger over Donald Trump's 2016 election as U.S. President into her music.

The iconic singer and actress was among the millions of Americans left outraged by the shock results of election night two years ago, when Republican nominee Trump beat Democratic favourite Hillary Clinton to the White House.

Streisand has continued to share her complaints about the property mogul-turned-leader's controversial policies via Twitter, but instead of just vent online, she also put pen to paper to channel some of her outrage into song.

"I found myself so sad and heartbroken after the 2016 election," she told breakfast show Good Morning America. "I couldn't sleep nights, I found myself eating a lot as I tweeted about every time this president said something that wasn't true. I just had to eat pancakes, and coffee ice cream, and tweet and write (music)."

The result is her politically-charged new album Wall, on which she takes aim at Trump for his hardline stance on topics like immigration, after previously having border patrol agents separate kids from their parents for detainment upon crossing the Mexican border into the U.S. illegally.

"I had a lot of things on my mind watching the (illegal immigrant) children be pulled out of their mother's arms," Barbra recalled. "It was a release to just put it down on paper and then sing about it.

"I thought to myself, 'How does someone who lies that much sleep at night?' I mean, where's the guilt...? You must have a guilty conscience somewhere, but he doesn't."

However, Wall isn't full of criticisms for Trump and his administration as Barbra also offers hope to fellow disappointed voters with patriotic songs like Lady Liberty and her new take on classic ballad Imagine, which she incorporates with Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World.

Discussing her decision to cover peace anthem Imagine, she said, "I never would have touched it before because it was a John Lennon song, but it's pure, it's about love and togetherness, and it's what this country needs now."