Bette Midler in talks for activist role in Gloria Steinem biopic

Bette Midler is poised to add her star power to a new biopic based on the life of feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

The Hocus Pocus star is in talks to take on the role of Bella Abzug, a lawyer and activist who helped found the National Women's Political Caucus and went on to become a U.S. Representative.

Director Julie Taymor shared the news of Midler's negotiations as she shopped the forthcoming movie to studio officials at the American Film Market's buyer presentation on Wednesday (31Oct18), reports Deadline.com.

If she signs on, Bette will join a cast led by Julianne Moore as Steinem, while The Danish Girl star Alicia Vikander has been tapped to play a younger version of the legendary activist between the ages of 20 and 40.

Taymor is reportedly still on the hunt for two more actresses to portray Steinem as a child and as a teenager.

The movie, now titled The Glorias: A Life On The Road, is based on Steinem's own memoir, My Life on the Road, and was adapted for the big screen by Taymor and playwright Sarah Ruhl.

The filmmaker will also produce the project, for which Steinem will serve as an executive producer.

Production is expected to begin in Savannah, Georgia in January (19).

Midler has scaled back her screen work in recent years to focus on her theatre work, but returned to the movie industry in 2017's Freak Show, directed by Trudie Styler, for her first film since 2012 comedy Parental Guidance.

She is currently lending her voice to an animated version of The Addams Family, due for a Halloween 2019 release, and will soon begin work on another comedy, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, alongside Sharon Stone.