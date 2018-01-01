Keira Knightley can't remember who her character ends up with in Love Actually

Keira Knightley has no memory of how her beloved festive film Love Actually ends.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress was caught off guard while answering Google questions with her The Nutcracker & the Four Realms co-star Mackenzie Foy during a recent Wired interview, when one fan asked, "Who does Keira Knightley end up with in Love Actually?"

The flummoxed star giggled and whispered to Foy, "I don’t remember, who do I end up with? I'm with my husband, aren’t I? Aren’t I with Chiwetel Ejiofor?

"I've only seen it once, and it was a really long time ago... So I don’t go off with Andrew Lincoln?"

Keira's character does stay with her husband, played by Chiwetel, after his best friend, played by Andrew Lincoln, declares his forbidden love for her on the couple's doorstep. Knightley's Juliet runs after Lincoln's Mark and kisses him in the street as their story ends in the hit 2003 film.

The 33-year-old has been doing the promotional rounds for her role as the Sugar Plum Fairy in Disney's new Nutcracker adaptation. During her recent stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she caused a commotion by revealing she'd banned her three-year-old daughter Edie from watching classic Disney stories such as The Little Mermaid and Cinderella.

Explaining why 1950 movie Cinderella is banned in her household, Keira said, "because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself, obviously."

She continued, "Little Mermaid (is banned, too). I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is I love The Little Mermaid. That one's a little tricky - but I'm keeping to it."