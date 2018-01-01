Claire Foy confident her role in The Crown will be forgotten

Claire Foy is convinced audiences will forget she was in The Crown once Olivia Colman's takes over her role.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress played British monarch Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama for two seasons, and is being replaced by The Favourite star for the third season, which is set after a time jump in the storyline.

Claire won awards for her performance and has gone on to become a movie star, with roles in Unsane, First Man and The Girl in the Spider's Web all under her belt, but she's confident people will forget she was the original Queen once Olivia's episodes are broadcast.

"It's been a year and half ago since we finished. I do miss everybody but it goes on," she said on The Graham Norton Show. "I hear amazing things. Olivia is loving it I think and is having an amazing time. I genuinely think that when it starts people will say, 'Who was it that played it before?'"

Olivia, 44, has already begun filming the show, alongside Helena Bonham Carter as the new Princess Margaret, and the series will air in 2019.

The 34-year-old was on the show to promote The Girl in the Spider's Web, the latest movie adaptation of the Millennium novel series. She admitted that she didn't want to take the role on at first as computer hacker Lisbeth Salander had been portrayed onscreen twice before by Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara.

"Originally I thought, 'Not on your nelly!' Not because of the contrast (between The Crown), which would have been extreme anyway, but it was more the fact that two other actresses have played the character to great acclaim and, because it is such a loved set of novels, you are going into it thinking you can only lose," she explained.