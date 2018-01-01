Gwyneth Paltrow is in the early stages of menopause

Gwyneth Paltrow has been experiencing "sweating" and "furious" mood swings which are symptomatic of the early stages of menopause.

The 46-year-old opened up in a video for her lifestyle company Goop, explaining that she was experiencing severe mood swings where she found herself "suddenly furious for no reason".

The Oscar-winning actress said she had begun to feel "hormonal shifts" signalling changes to her body and mental state since entering perimenopause.

"When you get into perimenopause you notice a lot of changes," she said. "I can feel hormonal shifts happening, the moods, you're all of a sudden furious for no reason."

The mother-of-two, who recently married second husband, television producer Brad Falchuk, two years after her divorce from Coldplay star Chris Martin, added that society lacks "an aspirational menopausal woman" and needs to change how it views the process, which women typically begin experiencing in their 40s, however, it can happen earlier.

"Menopause gets a really bad rap and needs a bit of rebranding," she continued. "I remember when my mother (Blythe Danner) went through menopause and it was such a big deal and I think there was grief around it for her and all these emotions.

"I don't think we have in society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman."

Perimenopause, also known as menopause transition, begins several years before menopause. During that time, the ovaries gradually make less oestrogen until it stops releasing eggs entirely. You may also experience menopause-like symptoms, such as hot flashes, sleep problems and vaginal dryness.

Goop is selling a range of supplements for menopausal women called Madame Ovary, a combination of herbs, vitamins and plant compounds said to help "ease the most common complaints of menopausal transition". It costs $91 (£70) for a one-month supply.

Last month, the actress's lifestyle company paid $145,000 (£111,000) to settle a lawsuit brought by officials at the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device Task Force over products, including the jade and rose quartz 'yoni eggs', which were allegedly sold using claims that were unsupported by "competent and reliable science".