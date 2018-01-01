NEWS Gladiator 2 in development with Ridley Scott Newsdesk Share with :







Ridley Scott is reportedly working on a Gladiator sequel.



The epic starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Connie Nielsen was the second highest-grossing film of 2000 (after Mission: Impossible 2), and won five Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards which included Best Picture, and Best Actor for Crowe. According to Deadline, Scott is now leading plans for a follow-up film, in which he will direct once again and work from a screenplay courtesy of Peter Craig. The writer has previously penned scripts for The Town and both parts of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, and has also provided the story for Top Gun: Maverick, due for release in 2020.



Though Crowe's character Maximus Decimus Meridius met his maker at end of Gladiator, the next part of the story is said to follow Lucius Verus, the son of Lucilla (Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Phoenix) - who also died at the end of the movie.



Though Gladiator was made by DreamWorks, sources claim that this time Paramount will be the studio developing the project, while Universal has the option to co-finance.



Scott's Scott Free Productions will reportedly work on the feature with Red Wagon’s Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher, and Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald of Parkes + MacDonald.



The British director, who was awarded the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship award earlier this year (18), most recently directed All the Money in the World, which starred Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Christopher Plummer.

Scott is currently shooting his first ever TV series, Raised By Wolves, and it has previously been reported that he's in talks to direct a Disney film adaptation of The Merlin Saga.

