Richard E. Grant spent four hours in make-up for The Nutcracker movie

Richard E. Grant spent four hours in make-up every day to transform into his character in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

The Withnail & I star plays Shiver, the regent of the realm of snowflakes, in the new Disney fantasy, and to look the part, he was covered in ice, snow and icicles, and he admitted that achieving the look was a long process.

He told reporters at the film's London premiere on Thursday (01Oct18), that he spent "four hours in make-up" at "3 o'clock in the morning", but insisted it was all worth it in the end.

"Well it took a very long time, hours in make-up and a very, very heavy headpiece and everything, but that's part of the job and the thing of being transformed by Jenny Shircore's extraordinary make-up design and Jenny Bevan's absolutely astonishing costumes, it's like a gift for an actor because you feel like they're giving you all the stuff on the outside to finish off," he said.

He also heaped praise on the production design team, telling HeyUGuys that the elaborate practical sets were "breathtaking".

"I've never seen sets like that before. You literally felt like every day you were walking into a magic land. Genuinely, all of us would go 'oh my God!'" he gushed.

The 61-year-old explained that he wanted to be involved in the film because he has been a Disney fan for years, and passed that onto his daughter Olivia.

"Disney movies have gone through all my childhood, they've gone through all my daughter's childhood and so to finally be in a movie that's about childhood and is just this fantasy that you can reanimate your toys... it's magical," he said. "With the world leaders we've got at the moment a bit of a magic is certainly more than needed for this old guy."

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, also starring Keira Knightley and Mackenzie Foy, is in cinemas now.