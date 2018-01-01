Carey Mulligan desperate to do an animated movie

Carey Mulligan's dream is to "put on a stupid voice" for an animated movie.

The British actress, who was nominated for an Oscar for her breakout role in 2009 movie An Education, has also appeared in films including Suffragette, Drive and The Great Gatsby.

However, one acting ambition she is yet to fulfil is to appear in a Disney/Pixar movie, and in an interview with Porter Edit, she lamented the fact that she hasn't got the call yet.

"I'm the first person in line to see Jurassic World. Literally. That's exactly what I want to see, likewise Mamma Mia!, but I've never found a role in them that I want to do," she replied, when asked whether she would ever do a romcom or superhero film.

"More than anything in the world, though, I want to do an animated film. I've banged on about this for years and no one's offered me a Pixar movie or anything like that.

"I want to put on a stupid voice and not have to wear makeup to work. What a dream."

The 33-year-old, who will next be seen in Paul Dano's directorial debut Wildlife, admitted she's become even more selective about the roles she takes since becoming a mother. Carey shares a young son and a daughter with her musician husband Marcus Mumford.

"I think (now that I'm a mother), it might've just gone up one or two degrees from where I was before and I make sure that I'm doing things absolutely for the right reason," the star explained to the publication, adding her selectivity also extends to treading the boards. "(Doing theatre) is great because you get all day with (the children), but you miss bath time every night, and putting your kids to bed is the best thing. I mean, it can be a total nightmare, but it's also a lovely thing."