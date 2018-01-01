NEWS Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus welcome their first child together Newsdesk Share with :







Diane Kruger has reportedly given birth to her first child with Norman Reedus.



The highly-private couple welcomed the baby recently, but no specific details about the tot's arrival, gender, or name have been released, according to People.com.



The German actress met The Walking Dead star Reedus on the set of 2015 movie Sky, but they were not linked romantically until late 2016, and they only went public with the relationship in early 2017.



In May (18), Diane sparked speculation she was pregnant, after turning her back on her typical high fashion, form-fitting outfits in favour of oversized gowns at the Cannes Film Festival in France.



The actors remained quiet about the baby rumours, and have yet to comment on the child's birth.



This is Diane's first kid, while Norman is already father to a son named Mingus, 19, from his relationship with Danish supermodel Helena Christensen.



Diane was previously married to French actor Guillaume Canet from 2001 and 2006, and was in a long-term relationship with Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson between 2006 and 2016.



Although the pair has been tight-lipped about its relationship, the baby news comes a few months after the couple took another big step forward and purchased its first home together. In August (18), Norman and Diane became the new owners of a 19th century townhouse in New York's West Village neighbourhood, which they acquired in an off-market deal for $11.75 million (£9.1 million).



It's also an important time in Reedus' career following the departure of Andrew Lincoln on their hit zombie apocalypse show. According to reports, Norman will take over as the series' lead following Lincoln's departure, with his final episode set to air in the U.S. on Sunday (04Nov18). Reedus has been on the highly-popular series since its launch in 2010.

