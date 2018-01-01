Alec Baldwin arrested

Alec Baldwin has been arrested in New York following an allegedly physical altercation over a parking spot.

The Departed star, 60, was taken into custody by New York Police Department officials on Friday (02Nov18) after a heated argument with another motorist in the West Village neighbourhood of Manhattan reportedly turned violent.

According to The Blast, Baldwin is accused of punching the guy, who was left with a swollen jaw.

An NYPD spokesperson has since confirmed the alleged victim, a 49-year-old male, was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment.

Details regarding the charges the actor will face have yet to be released, but at press time, he remains in police custody.

Baldwin is known for his fiery temper, and previously hit headlines for clashing with a photographer near his West Village home in 2013, when he was filmed pinning the man against a parked car while notoriously calling him a "c**ksucking f*g". The homophobic slur was formally condemned by leaders at gay rights organisation GLAAD and cost him a contract renewal with credit card company Capital One as their celebrity spokesperson.

Baldwin has been arrested in the Big Apple before, too, having been taken into custody by authorities in 2014 for riding his bicycle the wrong way on busy Fifth Avenue and then allegedly cursing out the officers who cited him for the offence.

The furious actor protested his arrest four years ago on Twitter, slamming cops on the scene for sending him to jail over cycling and foul words, insisting tabloid photographers who always take pictures of him and his family outside his New York City home have committed far more criminal offences with each camera snap.

"Officer Moreno, badge number 23388, arrested me and handcuffed me for going the wrong way on Fifth Ave," he tweeted at the time. "Meanwhile, photographers outside my home ONCE AGAIN terrified my daughter and nearly hit her with a camera. The police did nothing."

"New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign," he added.