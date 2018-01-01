Alec Baldwin released following arrest

Alec Baldwin has been released after he was detained in New York over a parking spot fallout on Friday (02Nov18).

The former 30 Rock star was arrested by New York Police Department officers after he allegedly punched a 49-year-old man in Manhattan outside his apartment.

The unnamed injured fellow reportedly left the scene with a swollen jaw and was subsequently taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment.

"There was a dispute over a parking spot," a press agent from the NYPD tells Us Weekly magazine. "When the individual parked and got out of his car, he was punched in the face by Alec Baldwin... The injured individual was taken to a local hospital for observations. We have no notes of Alec resisting arrest."

The actor has since been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment and released without bail.

"There was no bail involved," the department's public information officer adds. "He received a desk appearance ticket. Alec will be arraigned at his court appearance, which will be on November 26."

Alec has not commented on his arrest and remained silent as he left the station.

"Alec came out and was not happy," a source tells the magazine.

Baldwin is known for his fiery temper, and previously hit headlines for clashing with a photographer near his West Village home in 2013, when he was snapped pinning the man against a parked car. A police report was not filed over the incident.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, who Baldwin has parodied on U.S. sketch show Saturday Night Live and frequently feuded with, has commented on the actor's arrest, insisting he wishes him luck.