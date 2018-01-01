Chris Pratt and Anna Faris decide against fixed child support payments

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are planning to keep their joint bank account fully funded to help cover the costs of raising their son after their divorce.

The actors separated in August, 2017 after eight years of marriage, and identical divorce papers were filed in December (17), with both citing irreconcilable differences.

Last month (Oct18), the estranged couple, which waved the right to spousal support, struck a settlement agreement to address issues not covered by their pre-nuptial agreement, with the pair to share legal and physical custody of little Jack, six.

However, instead of setting out a strict custody schedule, they decided to be "flexible" regarding timeshare to accommodate their unpredictable work commitments, reports The Blast.

The stars have declined to set child support figures "at the present time", choosing instead to maintain their joint bank account and add annual funds to cover their son's monthly expenses.

The divorce process is proving to be more than amicable for Anna and Chris, who have both moved on to new relationships.

The House Bunny actress began dating cinematographer Michael Bennett two months after parting ways with Pratt, while the Guardians of the Galaxy star has been romancing Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's daughter Katherine following a picnic date in June (18).

The exes even enjoyed a double date on Halloween (31Oct18) for a joint trick-or-treating outing with young Jack, who dressed up as a ninja for the holiday festivities.

His parents also got in on the costume fun, with Anna dressed up as Snow White, while Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger both posed as Vikings for the night.