Sarah Jessica Parker teases Broadway return

Sarah Jessica Parker has hinted at plans to return to the Broadway stage for the first time in 22 years.

The Sex and the City star, who began her acting career in the theatre as a kid, hinted at the big news during an interview on breakfast show Good Morning America, after reminiscing about her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of hit musical Annie in the late 1970s.

Asked if she would consider going back to her Broadway roots, she smiled, "Yeah... There might be something coming up...!"

Parker didn't elaborate on her plans, but she did recall how she was let go from her lead role as little orphan Annie all those years ago, after experiencing a growth spurt.

"I was in the show for about, I don't know, about four or five months into my tenure, playing the title role of Annie on Broadway, and the stage manager came to me and was like, 'Just put this in the back of your mind... but you've grown like, three inches since you (started),' and I was like, 'I think I understand what you're trying to say...'

"He was like, 'Just put it in the back of your mind, but we're probably gonna start looking for someone to replace you.'"

The actress suggests she was starting to catch up to the height of Reid Shelton, who originated the role of Daddy Warbucks in the play.

"It was starting to look (odd)," Parker explained. "But I loved it!"

The 53 year old, whose husband Matthew Broderick is also a stage and screen star, last tread the boards on Broadway in a revival of Once Upon a Mattress in 1996, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1995.

She has also become a regular Off-Broadway, last featuring in The Commons of Pensacola in 2013, and Wonder of the World in 2001.