Charlize Theron: 'Time's Up is changing the film industry'

Charlize Theron is adamant the Time's Up movement is having an impact on the film industry.

The South African actress continues to be one of the most sought-after names in the business, having recently headlined films including Tully and Gringo.

Charlize has been a vocal advocate of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements fighting sexual harassment, and she is now noticing a change sweep all aspects of movie sets.

"Since Time's Up, I've been in meetings and on set and there's not a moment that there isn't a conversation happening," she said in an interview for Elle.com. "We've recognised that it's going to get ugly and now it's about who has the tenacity to see it through. We're in pre-production on a film right now and we've worked really hard to make everyone very aware that the industry needs to change. We need to start hiring differently and we need to create opportunities for a gender-neutral set."

Over the course of Charlize's career, she has appeared in a diverse set of films, from The Cider House Rules to Mad Max: Fury Road.

But she remains certain that portraying serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003's Monster, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, not only marked a turning point for her career but also opened up the opportunity for other Hollywood actresses to explore more "unconventional women" in screen projects.

"I admit, I got very lucky with the character of Aileen Wuornos in Monster. That role broke the glass ceiling for me," the 43-year-old explained. "It gave me more freedom creatively to go explore more subtle versions of unconventional women and ultimately that's the career I've always wanted; the chance to engage with that messy, not pretty exploration of what it means to be human."