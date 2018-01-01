Rowan Atkinson terrified Ben Miller with his driving on Johnny English set

Ben Miller didn't tell Rowan Atkinson until long after Johnny English Strikes Again wrapped how scared he was of the comic's stunt driving.

Seven years since the second film in the franchise, Johnny English Reborn, was released, Rowan is back playing the confident yet bumbling spy. Ben has also returned to the role of Bough, Johnny's sidekick, though he didn't enjoy all of the filming this time.

Admitting he's a "bit if a car man", Rowan told Collider that his favourite action scenes involved driving - a feeling not shared by his co-star.

"I'm afraid that I find the business of filmmaking not fun. I find it quite hard, and it's physical and tiring," he told the website. "So, getting behind the wheel of the car, I relax, unlike my co-star, Ben Miller, who plays Bough, who has to sit in the passenger seat while I drive, in the way that I want to.

"It was only a few weeks ago, nearly a year after we finished filming, that he told me how scared he was, all the time that I was driving. He'd been very sweet by not mentioning the fact while we were filming, but now I find out that he had an awful time, so I feel rather guilty about it."

For the franchise's third outing, Emma Thompson has been tapped to portray the U.K.'s prime minister.

And Rowan thought she was so good as the leader of Britain, he can now see her doing the job for real.

"She brought a lot to the movie. I think she's great. Actually, she's a weirdly convincing prime minister. You can absolutely see her in the job. Maybe she should be in the job. Who's to say?" he smiled. "What's good about Emma is that she's what I call a proper actor, unlike me. I just fart about for a living, but she's the real deal. She's a proper Oscar-winning performer."