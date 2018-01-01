NEWS Amber Heard open to reprising Aquaman role Newsdesk Share with :







Amber Heard would happily reprise her role as Mera in another Aquaman movie.



The actress portrays the warrior character in the upcoming James Wan-directed superhero flick, with Jason Momoa taking on the part of Arthur Curry/Aquaman - the reluctant ruler of Atlantis and the King of the Seven Seas.



While Aquaman, which also features Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Nicole Kidman, doesn't reach cinemas until December (18), Amber has already indicated that she’s up for some more Mera action. She first played the role in 2017’s ensemble film Justice League.



"Hell yeah. I had so much fun making it. It was hard work," she told Total Film magazine. "I think people are going to really enjoy seeing a bada*s chick in this kind of role, and it's about time we had some more superheroes and comic book heroes that are women, and that are saving the day themselves. I like that. I'd revisit that any day, although I do need time before I go back in that suit."



Amber has most recently appeared in serious dramatic films like The Danish Girl and London Fields. And though she had some initial reservations over joining the DC Extended Universe, she was intrigued by Mera's bold personality as well as her hydrokinetic and telepathic powers that allow her to control her aquatic environment, and felt confident that she was in safe hands with filmmaker James and the other producers.



"Because of my unfamiliarity with the comic book movies and superhero movies, I was trepidatious because I had a vague image in my mind of a very specific type of representation of women. I thought it would be limiting to something that was superficial, or put me in a reactionary posture by making a damsel or someone who needed to be rescued," the 32-year-old commented.

