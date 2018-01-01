Jenna Dewan steps out with new boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan has gone public with her romance with new boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

Just days after she posed in a sweet snap on Instagram with her rumoured new love interest, the actress and dancer, 37, looked relaxed and happy as she held hands with the Tony Award-winning actor during a stroll in Palm Springs last week (ends04Nov18).

News of her new relationship comes a week after she was spotted getting cosy with Steve, 43, at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween bash in Beverly Hills. The couple debuted their romance days later, after Jenna celebrated Steve's birthday with friends at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride.

One of the partygoers shared a snap of the party crew on Instagram, featuring Once star Steve with his arm around Jenna's waist as they all smiled for the camera.

"Hallow-Kazeeeeen!" the pal wrote in the caption.

Jenna separated from husband Channing Tatum in April (18) after almost nine years of marriage. The couple, who shares daughter Everly, five, filed for divorce in October (18) on the same day in separate filings.

They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, and Jenna has requested child and spousal support.

Channing is currently dating musician Jessie J, and reportedly left his estranged wife fuming after taking Everly to one of the British singer's concerts.

According to The Blast, the Magic Mike star, who has been supporting the Bang Bang hitmaker on her ongoing North America tour, took the five-year-old to the gig at The Wiltern in Hollywood, and left later that night.

Channing and Jenna recently reunited to take Everly trick-or-treating in Los Angeles on Halloween.