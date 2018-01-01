NEWS Alec Baldwin denies punching man over parking spot Newsdesk Share with :







Alec Baldwin has denied punching a man over a parking spot.



The former 30 Rock star was arrested by New York Police Department officers after he allegedly punched a 49-year-old man in Manhattan outside his apartment on Friday (02Nov18).



The unnamed injured man, 40, reportedly left the scene with a swollen jaw and was subsequently taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment.



Baldwin has since been charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment and released without bail.



Hours later, the 60-year-old was spotted leaving the New York Police Department’s 6th Precinct station and arrived home at his Manhattan apartment shortly afterwards.



He then took to social media to dispute the reports surrounding his arrest.



“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” Baldwin shared on Twitter.



“I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realise that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”



In a follow-up tweet, Baldwin added: “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true (sic).”



An New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets that Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment. "There was a dispute over a parking spot," a press agent from the NYPD told Us Weekly magazine.



A representative for Baldwin had no comment.



Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.



The father-of-five previously hit headlines for clashing with a photographer near his West Village home in 2013, when he was snapped pinning the man against a parked car.

