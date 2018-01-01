NEWS Nicole Kidman ‘gives up things she wants’ for her family Newsdesk Share with :







Nicole Kidman often sacrifices professional opportunities for the sake of her family.



The actress has been married to country singer Keith Urban since 2006 and the couple share two daughters, 10-year-old Sunday and seven-year-old Faith, while Nicole is also mother to adopted children Isabella, 25, and son Connor, 23, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. And in order to be the best wife and mum she can be, the Moulin Rouge star has no qualms about turning down opportunities when necessary.



“The thing you really have to learn when you have children and a career – and particularly when you’re an older mother – is the preciousness of time; and therefore trying to balance everything and be willing to say no to things,” the 51-year-old explained to Britain’s Grazia magazine at the launch of Omega’s new Constellation watch. “I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes.”



This includes theatre offers, as Nicole is not willing “to miss bedtime,” and directing work. However, the Oscar winner also strives to make the most of her time with family by enforcing some firm rules at home.



“Keith and I are pretty strict with the boundaries on what we allow, in terms of work, into our home,” she insisted. “I just got the office out of my house and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. We don’t even have a TV in our bedroom, we’re that couple. And no computers in the bed.”



But when it comes to her professional life, the Hollywood star can’t wait to unveil the second series of hit show Big Little Lies, which will air next year (19).



“We’re brought in Meryl Streep and we’ve also given really strong storylines to Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz),” smiled Nicole, who also serves as executive producer on the show alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon.

