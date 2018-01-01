Cynthia Erivo wants to do a Marvel movie

Cynthia Erivo is keen to front a Marvel movie one day.

The English actress started out in theatre, winning the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Colour Purple.

She’s now turned her attention to movies, with her latest credits including Steve McQueen’s Widows and Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale, as well as upcoming biopic Harriet, where she’ll play slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Looking to the future, Cynthia is keen to step into the shoes of a superhero.

“I will say this until I’m blue in the face: I really want to do a Marvel movie,” she shared in an interview with Empire magazine. “I really want to play a superhero. People keep saying they’d like to see me play Storm (X-Men character previously played by Halle Berry, Alexandra Shipp and Danielle Nicolet).”

When it comes to dream co-workers, the 31-year-old singled out Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and Ava DuVernay, who she says she loves despite never meeting.

And after being asked who her favourite “movie Chris” is, Cynthia didn’t hesitate in naming her Bad Times at the El Royale co-star Chris Hemsworth.

“Has to be,” she smiled. “He’s amazing. There’s a massive scene where we’re all together. It was really cool to work with him. He’s just a good guy.”

Bad Times at the El Royale is in cinemas now, while Widows is scheduled for release in November.