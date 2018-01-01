Keira Knightley: 'Motherhood has made me less self-conscious while acting'

Keira Knightley has credited becoming a mother for helping her become less self-conscious while acting.

The Pirates of the Caribbean welcomed daughter Edie, her first child with husband James Righton, in 2015, and admits she is no longer embarrassed about being in front of the camera.

"There’s that sense of, like, I don’t give a f**k," she joked to Harper's Bazaar magazine. "Once you’ve had that whole experience of leaking breasts everywhere and the messiness of it –there’s no control, it’s animalistic. I feel that in a funny way with acting it sort of helps; there is no embarrassment any more."

However, Keira, who brings Edie, James and her team with her on location, admits that being exhausted from having little sleep the night before has made it "trickier" to remember her lines.

The British actress has been winning rave reviews at film festivals for period drama Colette, in which she plays French author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, a part which she has always dreamed of playing.

"I was thinking of me as a kid and what I would have dreamed to play – it’s a character like that one," she added, saying she hopes audiences go see films starring women, about women's rights issues, because "if you don’t, there won’t be another one."

She is following that up with more mainstream fare - playing the Sugar Plum Fairy in Disney's latest children's fantasy, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

In preparation, Keira used Edie and her friends to test out the odd, high-pitched voice she'd come up with for the role. They all laughed at her new voice and tried to copy her, so she decided to use it in the film.

Colette hits U.K. cinemas in January 2019, while The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is out now.