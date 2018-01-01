Amy Schumer: 'I've had a really tough pregnancy'

Amy Schumer is having a tough time being pregnant.

The comedian and actress, 37, is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, and performed on Friday night (02Nov18) in her first comedy show since announcing her pregnancy last month (Oct18).

“I don’t like it,” she said about being in her second trimester, adding: “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

Joking to the audience at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas that she has “a half a year” left of pregnancy, Schumer said everyone is a “psychic” when it comes to the gender of her baby.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”

The I Feel Pretty star also touched on her arrest in Washington D.C. for protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial nomination – and eventual confirmation – to the U.S. Supreme Court, and said her pregnancy “was all the more reason I wanted to go.”

Schumer recently debuted her bump on Instagram, marking the first time she has shown off her bare belly since revealing the exciting news of the couple's impending new arrival.

For the group selfie, taken by a friend, Schumer lifted up her long-sleeve shirt to reveal her stomach that was covered by black maternity leggings.

Captioned with a family-of-three emoji, the photo also featured Schumer’s sister Kim Caramele.

Schumer and Fischer, a chef, began secretly dating in November 2017 and wed in a star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California, back in February (18).