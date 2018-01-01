Ryan Reynolds mocks Hugh Jackman with fake political ad

Ryan Reynolds is continuing to troll his pal Hugh Jackman online by creating a mock political attack advertisement to promote the Australian's new biopic, The Front Runner.

The Logan star portrays former U.S. Senator Gary Hart in the political drama, which chronicles his presidential campaign in 1988, when his run for the White House was derailed by a scandalous love affair.

His performance in director Jason Reitman's film has already garnered Oscars buzz ahead of its release this week (begs05Nov18), and Ryan, who has been engaged in a friendly feud with Hugh for months, isn't happy with the critical acclaim.

He has jokingly attempted to sabotage Hugh's chances of awards season recognition by launching a fake smear campaign, calling into question the

In the ad, which Ryan posted on Instagram this weekend (02-04Nov18), viewers are asked, "How well do you really know Hugh Jackman?"

"Hugh Jackman's upcoming performance in The Front Runner has fooled some people into thinking he deserves an award, but before voting begins, some people should consider these facts," the Deadpool star quipped, before reeling off a number of false facts about Hugh.

"Hugh Jackman isn't his real name. It's Hugh Michael Jackman," Ryan states. "Hugh Michael speaks with a charming accent, but he's actually from Milwaukee."

The Canadian actor then claimed Jackman "walked off the job at (his X-Men Origins film) Wolverine, adding to unemployment," even though a note at the bottom of the screen read, "This is in no way true."

"Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this awards season? Or maybe there's a real foreigner from a bordering country who would really love it a lot," Ryan added, before dropping a big hint by sharing a glamour photo of himself onscreen.

Reynolds then shares the real reason for his phony political attack video, as he urges followers to check out The Front Runner.

"I am not Ryan Reynolds, and I approve this message," he concluded the funny post.

It didn't take long for Jackman to respond to the Instagram prank, as he shared a short video of himself picking up his dog's poop while out for a walk. The camera then zooms in to reveal what his furry friend had used as a toilet, revealing he was sitting on photo of Reynolds.

In the accompanying caption, Jackman joked that he was taking the "HIGH ROAD" in their latest dispute, which follows on from Hugh's birthday ribbing of Ryan for his 42nd birthday last month (Oct18).

"Because I'm told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you're NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday," he wrote beside a snap of the actors embracing.

"This man is a monster," Ryan jokingly replied. "He's not even from Australia. He's from Milwaukee."