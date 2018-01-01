Khloe Kardashian 'super emotional' reliving Tristan Thompson cheating scandal for TV

Reality star Khloe Kardashian is dreading having to relive her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal on TV, insisting it's "uncomfortable and super emotional" for her to watch.

The basketball player's infidelity hit headlines back in April (18), just days before Khloe was due to give birth to their daughter True, and fans will get to see how the Good American fashion designer and her famous family found out about the betrayal on Sunday night's (04Nov18) episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The couple has managed to patch up its fractured relationship in the months following the controversy, but Khloe is not looking forward to revisiting the heartache, and she took to social media hours before the episode's premiere to post a touching note for followers.

"Tonight's episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me," she began, "but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly.

"To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail (sic), tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys."

Khloe went on credit her baby girl with helping her power through the relationship low.

"Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my angel who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined," she continued.

"Remember that you are never alone in your pain, and that everything is temporary. Pain, joy, elation, panic, anxiety, it is all temporary. Be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are."

In a follow-up post on Twitter, Khloe admitted she would probably forgo her tradition of discussing each weekly episode with fans online while the Thompson storyline unfolded.

"I will see how much I can handle," she wrote. "This goes for tonight AND next week."

In a preview of this weekend's Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, her sisters Kim and Kourtney, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner were shown gasping in shock as they found out about the cheating drama and worried about how the scandal would affect Khloe and the final days of her pregnancy.

"No one had the courage to tell Khloe, because we knew she was days away from giving birth," Kylie explained in the sneak peek. "We didn't want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do. So, I'm the one that told Khloe."

"I didn't want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the Internet," she added, referencing the leaked video footage which showed the disgraced Cleveland Cavaliers player kissing an unidentified woman in a nightclub, and with another female joining Thompson at his Cleveland, Ohio home last autumn (17), when Khloe was three months pregnant.