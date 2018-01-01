Alec Baldwin's alleged victim 'recovering'

Alec Baldwin's alleged victim is "recovering" after being reportedly punched by the actor.

The 30 Rock star was arrested and charged was charged with assault and harassment over an alleged altercation over a parking space in New York on Friday (02Nov18).

According to PageSix, the alleged 49-year-old victim is Wojciech Cieszkowski, who survived the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Asked by the outlet how he's doing, Cieszkowski replied: "You know, sore, but I’ll be fine. I’m recovering."

The New York Police Department has yet to publicly name the victim.

Baldwin, 60, has denied that he “punched anyone over a parking spot.”

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” he tweeted on Friday. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realise that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

He added: “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos (sic), it doesn’t make the statements true.”

The father-of-five later shared a photograph from a memorial service in the Hamptons, honouring Sarah Alicia de Havenon Fowler, a woman who died of brain cancer. In the format of a poem, Baldwin wrote that she “always had a smile on her face, a kind word to offer, a rare spirit, that she has left behind.”

He has yet to address the comments from his alleged victim.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment, and will appear in court at a later date.