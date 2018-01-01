NEWS Bohemian Rhapsody rocks to the top of North American box office Newsdesk Share with :







Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has rocked to the top of the North American box office with a $51.1 million (£39.3 million) debut.



The long-gestating movie, which stars Rami Malek as late frontman Freddie Mercury, overcame a flood of mixed reviews to score the second biggest opening for a music biopic, behind rap icons N.W.A.'s Straight Outta Compton in 2015, when it launched with a $60 million (£46.1 million) take.



Bohemian Rhapsody also captured fans' interest worldwide, raking in a global total of $141 million (£108.4 million).



Its strong start is great news for 20th Century Fox studio bosses, who suffered a pair of publicity nightmares during the course of the film's development. Production was initially delayed when Sacha Baron Cohen exited the project as filmmaker and star in 2013, while last year (17), director Bryan Singer was dumped from the project and quickly replaced by Dexter Fletcher, who completed the project. Despite his unceremonious exit, Singer still earned a director's credit on the movie.



Bohemian Rhapsody easily overpowered its closest competitor at the North American box office - Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which cost $130 million (£100 million) to make, is a distant second, debuting with a disappointing $20 million (£15.4 million) to mark the studio's lowest domestic opening since The BFG.



There was also bad news for filmmaker Tyler Perry as his latest comedy, Nobody's Fool, enters at three with $13.7 million (£10.5 million) - one of the worst openings of his career.



Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's former number one, movie musical remake A Star Is Born, and horror hit Halloween round out the new top five at four and five, respectively.

