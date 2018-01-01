Beyonce's pregnancy forced Clint Eastwood to axe his A Star is Born remake

Beyonce's twin pregnancy forced Clint Eastwood to scrap his version of the movie A Star is Born.

Back in 2011, it was widely reported that the Crazy in Love hitmaker had signed up to star in a remake of the musical drama, following in the footsteps of Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand.

Oscar-winning director Eastwood was attached to direct, but the project fizzled out.

Bradley Cooper later successfully took on the task, and cast superstar Lady Gaga as his leading lady, with the film winning rave reviews since its release last month (Oct18).

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Bill Gerber - who had been working for 11 years to remake A Star is Born - finally revealed that it was Beyonce falling pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir Carter in late 2016 that got in the way of getting Eastwood's movie remake plans off the ground.

"Time happened. Beyonce got pregnant, and then Clint went off and did another movie," he shared.

Recalling how the pairing first came about, he explained, "I was so excited about it... I called Beyonce's people, and she came out, she met with Clint, and I'm sitting there and I think I'm watching something historic about to happen. And then it didn't. It's just the movie business."

Despite not being able to work with Eastwood on the A Star is Born remake, Gerber was hugely impressed with Cooper's directorial debut - including his determination to hire as diverse and as balanced a crew as possible.

"Our crew, it wasn't 50/50, but there were many, many women as heads of departments on A Star Is Born," he said. "And that was really Bradley Cooper's lifestyle. He is very close with a lot of professional women."