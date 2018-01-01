Brie Larson desperate to make video game movie Metroid

Brie Larson is desperate to make video game movie Metroid.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to make her debut as superhero Captain Marvel next year (19), but after she revealed her costume for Halloween, fans are clamouring for her to take on another role.

Brie dressed as Samus Aran from the Nintendo video game series for the spooky holiday, and shared a snap of the get-up on Twitter.

And when one fan tweeted: "@brielarson dressing up as Samus Aran for Halloween is as close as we're going to get to a Metroid movie, isn't it?"

The actress quickly replied: "I hope not. I want to make that movie."

The sci-fi video game debuted in 1986, and follows bounty hunter Samus Aran, who protects the galaxy from the Space Pirates and their attempts to harness the power of the parasitic Metroid creatures.

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who worked with Brie in Kong: Skull Island, previously said he has a pitch for the project.

"I have a pitch for a Metroid movie. They'll never let me. It's too crazy. It legitimately would be her (Samus) alone. It would be a little bit of her talking to herself," he explained.

"As soon as they introduce other talking characters in those games, to me it loses everything. You put her alone and it's almost got more to do with the silence of a movie like Drive. Like the quietness, and having it be like a real, intense mood piece, but mixed with sci-fi," the filmmaker added.

Back in 2004, director John Woo was attached to develop a big screen adaptation of Metroid, but the project later fell apart.