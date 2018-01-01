Josh Brolin and wife welcome baby daughter

Josh Brolin is a new father again, after his wife Kathryn Boyd gave birth to a daughter.

The Deadpool 2 star shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday (04Nov18), alongside a video of his new arrival smiling in her sleep.

"Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean)," he wrote. "Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly."

Kathryn later shared the same video, writing: "Our family’s newest (and tiniest) member. Westlyn Reign Brolin, I love you so much already. Nothing compares to this... nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolinthanks for this little life of ours."

Westlyn is Josh's third kid - he has two grown-up children, Eden, 24, and Trevor, 30, from his marriage to Alice Adair.

He was also stepfather to Diane Lane's model daughter Eleanor Lambert during their nine-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2013.

Josh exchanged vows with Kathryn, his former assistant, in September 2016 in Cashiers, North Carolina. Wedding guests included the actor's father, James Brolin, and his wife Barbra Streisand, while reports suggested Matt Damon and Bradley Cooper were also among those in attendance.

The couple became engaged in 2015 after two years of dating, and Kathryn debuted her engagement ring at the Cannes Film Festival that year.