Hugh Jackman played 'wingman' for his teenage son

Hugh Jackman’s son once used his dad’s Hollywood status to help him talk to a girl.

The Logan star shared that his son Oscar, 18, is usually unbothered by his dad’s fame, but did once cheekily utilise it when he was trying to talk to a girl at the beach.

"He was talking to a girl, he was about 13, he was talking to a girl, who I guess to be about 15, and he started walking towards me,” Jackman told ET on the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday (04Nov18). “He came up to me and he started walking ahead of the girl, and he goes, ‘Dad, Dad, Dad, she’s coming over. I told her you’re Wolverine, just go with it.’ I was like, ‘I am the wingman for my 13-year-old boy’.”

The 50-year-old Australian, who also shares 13-year-old daughter Ava with wife Deborra-lee Furness, added that unlike his son, he’s clueless when it comes to having “game” - the ability to flirt, having been out of the dating pool for so long.

"It’s been 25 years, I wouldn’t even know how to pretend to have game,” he smiled. "It’s been way too long."

Instead the actor, who is being tipped for Oscar glory for next movie The Front Runner, a biopic about 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Gary Hart, enjoys date nights at home with his wife.

"You want to know the secret truth? Make a martini at home and play backgammon,” he confided when asked what his favourite date night activity is. "If I had it my way, we would be doing jigsaw puzzles, which she says is not sexy, so I have moved up to backgammon. I don’t know if it’s James Bond, but anyway, it does work."