Kim Kardashian: 'We thought Tristan Thompson was Khloe's Prince Charming'

Kim Kardashian was stunned when she learned of Tristan Thompson's infidelity, as she had him pegged as sister Khloe's "Prince Charming".

The basketball player's cheating hit headlines back in April (18), just days before Khloe was due to give birth to their daughter True. The fallout from the scandal was filmed for the family's reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with the first scenes airing on Sunday night's (04Nov18) episode.

While Khloe went into early labour after finding out about her partner's betrayal, her siblings were equally angered - with Kim admitting she'd had higher hopes for Tristan.

"Honestly, I’m in shock," Kim said. "We love Tristan. This is honestly nothing that we suspected. We thought she finally found her Prince Charming, (her) happy ending. And then f**k. It’s just, why her? It just really, really sucks."

Prior to dating Tristan, Khloe had unsuccessful relationships with stars including French Montana and James Harden, as well as a failed marriage to Lamar Odom.

Once the video of Tristan cheating on Khloe hit the Internet, more and more stories began to emerge about the sports star's alleged infidelities. But despite the claims about her other half, Khloe was determined to have him in the delivery room when she gave birth to baby True.

"It’s like, everyone wants me to make a decision (about my relationship) right this second and I just want to go and give birth and focus on that and try to enjoy this and try to enjoy it with him, as crazy as that sounds,” Khloe explained. "I want to enjoy this with him. I don’t want any negativity in the delivery room. I don’t want anybody to talk about it, make me feel uncomfortable or make him feel uncomfortable. Let’s just act normal. Give me a minute.”

And while Khloe's decision was respected by her sisters, Kourtney admitted it would be more than a little difficult to be friendly to Tristan.

“I know how important it is for Khloe to have Tristan there, and I actually really respect that,” she said. "But it’s definitely going to be awkward. It’s going to be hard to even look at him or even be in the same room with him. It’s like, you are f**king with all of us when you disrespect one of us."

Khloe and Tristan have done their best to work on their relationship in the wake of the cheating scandal, but were recently reported to have hit a rough patch.