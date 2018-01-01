Matt Dillon fine with negative reactions to 'disturbing' new movie

Matt Dillon is fine with people being upset by his new film The House That Jack Built.

When the horror film, shock director Lars von Trier’s latest effort, screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May (18), there were reports of mass walkouts, with critics calling the depiction of women and children being murdered at the hands of Jack (Dillon) disgusting. However, von Trier, who was showing at Cannes for the first time after a seven-year ban, also received a 10-minute standing ovation.

The House That Jack Built opens on British and American cinemas in December, with Dillon defending the controversial feature in a chat with Mr Porter.

“I’m OK that people are upset,” he said. “It’s meant to be upsetting to you, and you should know, if you’re going to see this that it is going to some very dark, disturbing places. But I think it’s a good film. Really good. And I’m glad that I did it.”

The film also stars Uma Thurman and Riley Keough and features lots of gruesome scenes during the 155-minute runtime.

The 54-year-old also has drama Head Full of Honey coming out before the end of the year, as well as upcoming projects; action movie Proxima and crime drama Fonzo.

And after working in Hollywood for close to 40 years, the 54-year-old says he finally feels secure in his chosen profession.

“I feel much more comfortable with the job than I did when I was younger, with what I’m doing, creating. Absolutely,” he smiled. “I think it’s because I’ve accepted it’s OK to get lost. Getting lost is part of what makes the medium work, right? Failing is important. The potential for failure is really important. You have to have the freedom to potentially not do it right, ’cause you can do it again, and you’re gonna learn from that. And that’s just part of the process. When you’re younger, you just go, ‘Oh, I’ve failed.’”