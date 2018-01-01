Mo'Nique addresses Rebel Wilson over 'plus-sized' comments

Mo'Nique has urged Rebel Wilson not "to be a part of erasing" the contributions of women of colour after she claimed she was "the first plus-size actress" to star in a romantic comedy.

Rebel received backlash after an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week in which she discussed her new film, Isn't It Romantic, and claimed to be breaking new ground as a plus-size actress.

Film fans took to Twitter to remind her that both Mo'Nique and Queen Latifah had actually broken that barrier years ago. And at the weekend (03-04Nov18), the comedian addressed the Australian actress directly.

"Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities," the 50-year-old star tweeted the actress. "Take a moment and know the history. DON'T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best.”

Latifah has starred in several romantic comedies, including 2006 film Last Holiday, while Mo'Nique starred in Phat Girlz in the same year.

Rebel responded to tweet writing, "Hi Monique (sic), it was never my intention to erase anyone else's achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much", and added, "I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together."

In Rebel's initial response to the online backlash she said it was "questionable" as to whether Latifah and Mo'Nique "were plus size when filming those movies", and added it was unclear whether the movies were actually "catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead", calling it a "slight grey area".

After the Precious actress tweeted Rebel she said she would address the argument "when promoting the film in proper forums".

The 38-year-old stars in Isn't It Romantic alongside Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra. She plays a woman who gets trapped in a romcom in the movie, which will be released on Valentine's Day.