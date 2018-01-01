Mike Myers thought George Harrison's last letter was a death threat

Mike Myers' worst day became his best when a feared death threat turned out to be the final letter late Beatles star George Harrison wrote.

The funnyman was trying to organise a tense day of filming on the last Austin Powers movie, featuring Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Steven Spielberg, when he received half a message from his security supervisor that led him to believe someone wanted him dead.

"We had to change the schedule to have Tom Cruise play Austin, Danny DeVito play Mini Me, Kevin Spacey play Dr. Evil, Gwyneth Paltrow played this character Nurse Dixie Normous, and Steven Spielberg is playing The Director... it was all on this one day - the movie within the movie... It cost $100,000 in just rescheduling everything," Myers told Alec Baldwin during a recent appearance on his chat show, which aired in America on Sunday night (04Nov18).

"I wake up and it's raining and it's an outdoor shoot at Paramount (studios) and I thought, 'Ah c**p, we're dead! We only get them (A-listers) for one day. What are we gonna do...?' And then I switch on CNN and George Harrison has died, and I thought, 'This is the worst day of my life'. I loved George."

Then Mike's security head called with a message from a terrible phone line, and all the actor could make out were the words 'dead' and 'letter', so he assumed he had received a death threat.

"It's raining, George Harrison has died, I'm inconsolable - and someone is trying to kill me...," Mike added, revealing shortly after he arrived on set the rain stopped and the sky cleared.

"I get into the makeup trailer and there is Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise... and they're all like, 'It's great Mike, don't worry. We'll go later than we have to...' We do it (scenes), it's way funnier than written... and I'm still thinking, 'Somebody wants to kill me, though...' We wrap out... and there's a knock at the door and it's Gavin (security expert) and he has a letter... I open it up and it's the last letter George Harrison ever wrote."

"It says, 'I've been looking all over Europe for a mini-you doll, but I haven't found one...," Mike adds. "It turns out to be the best day of my life."