Jude Law was given permission to recreate Dumbledore for Harry Potter prequel

Jude Law was given the freedom to create his own version of Harry Potter wizard Dumbledore in his youth for the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The British actor makes his debut as a young Professor Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and Jude was glad he could use his own imagination to conjure up the beloved character, played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Potter films.

"It's not often you get to play a character who's already been portrayed in his old age," he told U.S. breakfast show Today.

Explaining how he went about developing his take on Dumbledore, the Sherlock Holmes star said, "A lot of his childhood, he's talked about it in the books. I met with J.K. Rowling, who filled in a lot more of the gaps and gave me details about the inner workings of the man, and they (producers) gave me carte blanche (complete freedom) to start again; I didn't feel like I had to recreate him.

"I felt like I could go back and layer him up and look at the more inner turmoil, the dramas that were going on in the man before he becomes more serene, more resolved (like in the Harry Potter stories), so you're seeing the dramas of his inner workings unfold: past relationships, family tragedies..."

Law follows in the footsteps of the late Harris, who portrayed Dumbledore in 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and its sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Gambon, who stepped in to replace Harris for the six subsequent instalments.

"(They are) big shoes to fill," said Jude, as he reflected on becoming the latest star to play the wizard, who goes on to become the headmaster of Hogwarts.

Nevertheless, the role is dream come true for Jude, who fell in love with the Potter books and films when his kids were much younger.

"I think, like many households, I read the (original Harry Potter) stories to my children as bedtime stories, we watched the movies together, so... they grew up with Harry and Dumbledore and (Professor) Snape and all those characters...," he shared.

"They loved it, and I loved it. It started out with me buying a book to read to them, and then it ended up, I think by the last book, I bought four or five copies so I would read my one at night, and they would read their ones in bed, and I think I finished my book before them and had to keep secrets of what happened until they finished it!"

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, written by J.K. Rowling and directed by David Yates, will also star Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, and Johnny Depp. It opens in theatres next week (ends16Nov18).