No drama for Queen biopic stars after director was fired

The stars of the hit new Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody had no doubt the film would be completed on schedule after director Bryan Singer was fired. because everyone was so committed to the project.

American Singer was let go in December (17) after failing to return to the set in the U.K. after a Thanksgiving break, and he was quickly replaced by Brit Dexter Fletcher, who completed the movie.

And actor Gwilym Lee, who portrays Brian May in the film, insists there was no drama on set as the reins of the project were passed from one director to another.

"We always knew the film was going to get finished," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "We always knew it was going to be done. Because everyone was so invested in it. Everyone was very, very passionate about this film, cast and crew.

"Even on the toughest days, we all looked at each other and we knew we’d get each other through. In the face of adversity, there was an incredible bond between everybody on set. There was a certainty that it was going to get done, that it was going to get finished."

Castmate Joe Mazzello, who portrays bassist John Deacon, adds, "We felt like the producers cared so deeply about this... If things would go wrong on set and they had to stay for three hours over, they would stay for 'the boys' - talking about us.

"It was so moving, because everyone just felt like a family. So when you feel that kind of respect and love for one another, you know the movie’s going to get finished and it’s going to get finished well."

Meanwhile, Rami Malek, who plays late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, recently revealed he and Singer clashed on set over "artistic differences".