Rebel Wilson 'deeply sorry' over plus-sized comments

Rebel Wilson has issued a lengthy apology after receiving backlash for claiming she was "the first plus-sized actress" to star in a romantic comedy.

The Pitch Perfect star came under fire after she made the claim while discussing her new movie, Isn't It Romantic, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week (ends04Nov18), with many social media users reminding Rebel that the likes of Mo'Nique and Queen Latifah had actually broken that barrier years ago.

Mo'Nique tweeted the Australian star, urging her to not "erase our talent", and she replied that she hadn't intended to do so, although she stopped short of apologising.

However, Rebel had a change of heart on Monday night and issued a lengthy apology in a series of tweets, admitting that she "neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain" before her, listing Mo’Nique and Queen Latifah as well as Melissa McCarthy and Ricki Lake.

"With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realise what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful," she continued. "To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to acknowledge. I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less. Again, I am deeply sorry."

Addressing Rebel's comments, which the actress insisted were "well-intentioned", Mo'Nique tweeted over the weekend, "Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities. Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT."

Rebel replied by insisting she never intended to erase anybody else's achievements, and added, "I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together."