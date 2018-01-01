Amy Schumer shares ultrasound video and encourages fans to vote

Amy Schumer shared her baby's ultrasound video as she urged fans to vote in America's midterm elections.

The 37-year-old comic actress, who announced her pregnancy last month (Oct18), shared an ultrasound video of her unborn child on her Instagram account on Monday (05Nov18). The actress is expecting her first baby with chef husband Chris Fischer, who she married in February.

“It’s moving all around! Oh my God, oh my God, see it has so much energy - that’s why I’m puking every day,” Amy said as she watched the screen showing her restless baby in motion.

The I Feel Pretty star had another agenda for posting the footage of her scan, as she urged her followers to vote in America's midterm elections on Thursday.

“Happy Election Eve!” the mother-to-be captioned her ultrasound footage, which was taken last month. “You can look up your polling place + hours by texting LOCATION to 21333 And you can look up a sample ballot to be prepared at vote411.org/ballot Make a plan to #vote and let’s make history tomorrow!”

On Friday at a stand-up show Amy touched on her arrest in Washington D.C. for protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial nomination – and eventual confirmation – to the U.S. Supreme Court, and said her pregnancy “was all the more reason I wanted to go".

Her pal Emily Ratajkowski, who was arrested with her at the rally, feared giving away Amy's pregnancy news as she hadn't gone public yet.

"We really didn't prepare, it was like 90 degrees in (Washington) D.C., a super-hot day. And Amy is pregnant, which is amazing, but no one knew at that point," she recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last Wednesday night.

"We were detained for four hours, sitting outside on the ground and she keeps going to the bathroom and everyone's kind of looking at her... the guys, the police, the Capitol Police - were like, 'Why does this lady need to keep going to the bathroom?' And I was like, 'It's not a UTI (urinary tract infection).' It was funny because they were like, 'Amy, gets special treatment,' and (I'm silently thinking), 'She's pregnant!'"