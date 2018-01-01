Rita Moreno denies In the Heights casting reports

Rita Moreno's representatives have shot down a report suggesting she is joining Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights film.

Director Jon M. Chu is currently in the pre-production phases of making a feature version of Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, which first opened on Broadway in 2008 and tells of a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune.

On Monday (05Nov18), it was reported by editors at The Hollywood Reporter that stage and screen legend Moreno was set to take on the role of Abuela Claudia, the loving matriarch of the story, in the screen adaption.

However, a representative for Moreno has since shot down the casting report, insisting that she is not attached to the project, and while producers were interested in her for the role, no official talks commenced.

The In The Heights movie is set to be released in the U.S. in June 2020.

So far, only Anthony Ramos has been attached to appear in the flick. He will play main character Usnavi, the role originated by Miranda in the show. Previously, the 27-year-old actor took on the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Miranda's other hit musical Hamilton, and he has also made appearances in TV show Will & Grace, movie A Star Is Born and drama Monsters and Men. He is next set to appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters alongside Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown.

Meanwhile, EGOT winner Moreno, known for her performances in musical films The King and I and West Side Story, is currently appearing in Netflix show One Day at a Time. She has also recently had guest roles in TV show Jane the Virgin, Grey's Anatomy and Grace and Frankie.