Sleep-deprived Eddie Redmayne wishes he could cast a nap spell

Eddie Redmayne is so sleep-deprived that he wishes he could cast a "two-hour" nap spell.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife Hannah Bagshawe are parents to two-year-old daughter Iris and baby son Luke, who was born in March (18).

Eddie is currently promoting Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which he plays Newt Scamander, but during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (06Nov18), the star admitted that Luke doesn't like to sleep "so much".

"I've been promoting Fantastic Beasts, and people keep going, 'What spell would you dream of doing?' And I'm like, 'Literally just a two-hour sleep spell.' People suggest gin... I haven't gone there yet," he shared.

"For you or the baby?" host Ellen then questioned, to which Eddie then jokingly replied: "Both."

During the chat, the star spoke about the sequel, the second instalment in the film series based on J.K. Rowling's fantasy books.

He explained that the new film merges more into Harry Potter territory, with the storyline going back to the wizarding school of Hogwarts and featuring more "wondrous creatures".

And though The Crimes of Grindelwald set featured amazing illusions and backdrops, Eddie noted that his acting skills were put to the test when he had to pretend to walk down some steps for a shoot which was made to look like it was taking place besides the River Seine in Paris.

"Basically, I had been waiting all my life to (pretend to walk downstairs)," the 36-year-old smiled. "But it transpired that I was really bad at it because the moment just before I was meant to walk down, I'd (pause). That was a disaster, I think they cut that bit."

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, also starring Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Katherine Waterston, is due to hit cinemas from 16 November.