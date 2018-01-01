NEWS Taraji P. Henson in no rush to marry fiance Kelvin Hayden Newsdesk Share with :







Taraji P. Henson is taking her time to plan her upcoming wedding.



The actress began dating former American football player Kelvin Hayden in late 2015, with the couple getting engaged in May (18).



Asked how her wedding plans were coming along during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (05Nov18), Taraji explained that she is in no rush to tie the knot.



"I was pressuring myself because everybody was like, 'When's the date? When's the date?' And I was like, 'Wow, when is the date?' Finally, I was like, 'You know, I'm in control, we're in control, so we are going to wait," she said. "When we have a date, we will let everyone know. I'll let the world know!"



Previously, Taraji shared that she was considering surprising her family by holding her wedding ceremony during a barbecue. Without divulging further details, she insisted that she still wants a small event and noted that Kelvin is leaving all of the planning up to her.



"I really want it to be intimate, with my closest friends and family. I'm thinking maybe 200 (guests)... I have a big family. (Kelvin's) family is big, not as big as mine. He's just like, 'Baby, whatever you want. As long as you're happy!'" the 48-year-old smiled.



In addition to organising her wedding, Taraji is also gearing up to plan a party for when she gets a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame early next year.



And while she is well known for her roles in TV shows such as Empire, she is adamant that after starring in films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hidden Figures, Proud Mary, and Ralph Breaks the Internet, she should have the movie camera logo on her plaque.



"I'm doing movies. Movies first. I'm going to have the movie logo, I'm a movie star, honey. I do it all," she said.

