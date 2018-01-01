Jude Law feared giving away story secrets on Captain Marvel set

Jude Law was followed by a Marvel employee on the set of Captain Marvel to prevent him giving away story secrets.

The British actor recently wrapped shooting the Marvel Comics movie, in which he is believed to be playing the character of Mar-Vell/Walter Lawson, while Brie Larson appears in the title role.

Though plot details are kept under wraps on any film set, Jude insisted during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (05Nov18) that there is a big "difference" between U.K. and U.S. movies, and he really noticed a contrast between the behaviour of producers on Captain Marvel and those working on the Fantastic Beasts flicks.

"With Fantastic Beasts, they're like, 'We assume you're not going to give any of these secrets away and if you do, we're going to tell you not to again, and then we may quietly kill you,'" he said jokingly. "In Marvel, it's like, 'Don't you ever f**king tell anyone about this.' And there was a guy hired, I promise you, on set to (hide my costume). He'd be like, 'Put the cloak on! Put the cloak on! Hide! Put the hood up!' My children visited the set and I'm going, 'Sign NDAs!' It was tight. Scary."

Jude refused to give away any details about his Captain Marvel character during the chat, but he did talk a little about playing a young version of Harry Potter wizarding figure Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is due for release on 16 November. The film co-stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

"I went to her immediately," the 45-year-old said of meeting Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author J.K. Rowling. "As soon as I got the part I thought, 'I've got this responsibility to all these fans, to the wizarding world. Also, I really wanted to meet J.K. Rowling. It seemed like a pretty good inroad. I spent an afternoon with her and she told me everything about Albus Dumbledore and it was wonderful and insightful."

In addition, Jude also shared that he still doesn't know the correct pronunciation of Grindelwald. He has been pronouncing the name like "Grindelvald" but Eddie has a different take.

"I dived straight in calling him 'Grindlevald'.... but Eddie Redmayne pointed out halfway through the film, 'I don't call him that. I call him Grindelwald.' But it was too late. I think it's because Albus knows him well and at some point, Gellert said, 'Can you please call me 'Grindelvald.' I'm sticking with that," he laughed.