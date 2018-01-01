NEWS Taylor Swift reminds fans to vote in passionate election day message Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift got into the election spirit early on Tuesday (06Nov18) by urging her fans and followers to vote in America's midterms.



The Love Story singer has been very politically active of late, endorsing Democrats in her adopted Tennessee and even using her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards to encourage people to hit the polls.



And, on Tuesday, the Look What You Made Me Do singer took to Instagram to plead with fans who were still not convinced that their vote would count.



"I’m seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters in this new generation who now have the right to vote just in the last couple of years," she said, "but these are people who grew up post 9/11. They grew up with school shooting drills at their schools. These are people who want to vote."



"It’s not enough to just want change," Swift continued, "It’s not enough to just want to vote. You have to go and make change by voting."



Swift also asked fans and followers to post photos of themselves voting and tag her.



The singer's tour mate Camila Cabello was also encouraging fans to vote after posting a shot of herself giving the thumbs up after voting early in Florida last week.



"We can contribute and help write the story of our country just by taking a few minutes of our day to vote," she wrote on Instagram.



And fellow Latina Jennifer Lopez also had a message to fans and followers, writing: "They think young people don’t vote, latinos don’t vote, women dont vote, PROVE THEM WRONG!!! This election affects us ALL. VOTE."



Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, and Lauren Jauregui were also among the Latino stars encouraging Americans to get out and vote.

