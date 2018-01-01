John Krasinski: 'Deaf co-star helped make A Quiet Place extra special'

John Krasinski has credited his deaf A Quiet Place co-star Millicent Simmonds with turning the horror movie into a smash, because she gave it authenticity.

The actor, who also wrote and directed the film, told Deadline's recent The Contenders London awards-season event that he knew he needed to cast a hearing impaired child star as his character's daughter.

"In my first call to (studio bosses at) Paramount I said, 'I have to cast a deaf actress for all the reasons, not just the obvious one, to get an organic performance'," John explained, "but also I wanted a partner in crime. I wanted her to walk me through her life.

"To say she is special is an understatement. We believe she's an angel."

Krasinski, who is currently working on a sequel, cast his real-life wife Emily Blunt as his movie partner in A Quiet Place and when they wrapped on the project, they knew they had created something very special.

"This movie has changed my life in every single way, not just my career; I've not given my total sense to anything before, and I don't mean that I've been lazy, but there was something extremely personal about this movie," he said. "I said to my wife, 'I don't think it ever will be like this again'. And my wife, who is a brilliant sage, said, 'Of course there won't. This is special and we did it together and there was something about it for your daughters'."

The Jack Ryan star admits he studied classic horror films as he started work on A Quiet Place: "I wanted this film to have a throwback feel; even though I didn't watch horror as a kid growing up, I certainly watched everything in preparation for this but I did see Aliens, Jaws, Hitchcock movies and Rosemary's Baby, and there was something about the tension of not knowing what was coming."

A Quiet Place has grossed over $330 million (£252 million) at the box office.