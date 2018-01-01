Olivia Munn recalls frank dating advice she received from Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx once told Olivia Munn to never let a love interest make her feel small ever again.

The Predator actress sat down for a chat with actress Busy Philipps on her new show Busy Tonight on Tuesday (06Nov18) and recalled how actor Jamie Foxx, who she sees as a "big brother", once gave her some candid dating advice that she still thinks about every so often.

Olivia explained that Jamie delivered the advice to her after seeing her at a party with a famous actor she had been secretly dating for a few months, but they were yet to be official and he spent most of the night chatting to other women so she got upset and left.

"Jamie stops me and he's like, 'Where are you going?.. Are you dating him? Is he the reason why you're leaving?'" Olivia said. "I was like, 'He didn't do anything wrong - I just want him to be my boyfriend but I don't think that's really what he wants. I'm just gonna go home.'"

The Oscar-winning actor promised to call her later and he stayed true to his word, leaving her a long voicemail in which he gave her some direct advice.

"'Did you come out here to be somebody's girlfriend? No. Did you come out here to be somebody's wife? No. Did you come out here just to date this guy? No. Did you come out here to be an actress? Yes. Don't you ever, ever let me see you cry about some guy like that ever again. Don't you ever let some other guy make you feel like that ever again,'" Jamie said, according to Olivia.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star said that Jamie's advice pops into her head from time to time and it helps "brings me back to centre".

The 38-year-old, who has previously dated actor Joel Kinnaman and American footballer Aaron Rodgers, shared a video of her story on social media and tweeted, "True. Jamie Foxx is the best big brother."